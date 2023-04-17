Sagicor partners with John E Sabge Foundation against pancreatic cancer

Robert Trestrail, president and CEO, Sagicor Life Inc, Southern Caribbean, centre, presents a cheque to The John E Sabga Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer’s Lisa Ghany, left, operations consultant, and Natalie Sabga, right, founder. -

Local financial services entity Sagicor was pleased to support the efforts of the John E Sabga Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer through a recent $25,000 donation.

Robert Trestrail, president and CEO, Sagicor Life Inc, Southern Caribbean, said, “As the region’s leading health and life insurer, we are pleased to continue our support of cancer awareness and in this instance, research, which is fundamental towards finding a cure. The work of the John E Sabga Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer has helped many and we were happy to again partner with them in furthering their work in patient care and patient support.”

The foundation held its international pancreatic cancer symposium from March 16-19, in conjunction with the LaBahn Pancreatic Cancer Program, “to innovate, educate and share the latest in pancreatic cancer research and current care with the medical fraternity of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean.”

Sabga said, “The foundation has been doing invaluable work in the community assisting pancreatic cancer patients with information and personal care and supporting research for new treatments. This personal care includes referrals to specialists, assistance with home care, medications and tests, counselling, financial assistance, and family support. Financial support from sponsors, such as Sagicor, is invaluable in the global fight against pancreatic cancer, which is the third leading cause of cancer-related death.”

The symposium had a wide range of speakers from both the US and TT, including Dr Wayne Frederick from Howard University; Dr Douglas B Evans and Dr Susan Tsai from the Medical College of Wisconsin; Dr Dilip Dan from UWI; Dr Jordan Winter from UH Cleveland Medical Center; Dr Peter Hosein from the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine; and Dr Colin Weekes from Harvard Medical School.