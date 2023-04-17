Maloney man killed, another wounded after struggle with gunman

File photo

A 35-year-old man is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Maloney on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Miguel Butler and a 25-year-old man were liming outside Building Five, Maloney, at around 4.20 pm when a silver Nissan AD Wagon drove up to them.

Four gunmen got out of the car and confronted Butler and his friend.

Butler's friend began to fight with one of the gunmen before he was beaten with a gun butt.

He was shot in his right forearm while running away.

Butler was also shot several times and died at the scene, while the wounded man was taken to hospital by a friend.

Maloney police visited the scene with homicide detectives.

Police from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit visited the scene and found 17 spent 9mm shells, 18 spent 5.56 shells and four bullet fragments.