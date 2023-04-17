Cops probing video of woman liming in police jacket

Photo courtesy social media

Police say they are investigating photos and videos of a woman wearing a police tactical jacket at a party.

The images surfaced on social media over the weekend and show the woman wearing the jacket, which is tied by the sleeves around her waist in one photo.

No further information on the incident was circulated.

A senior police officer said they were still trying to find out where the party was held and whether the woman was a police officer.

He said the images were cause for concern as they showed a lack of discipline and possible criminal conduct, depending on the circumstances.

"It's definitely inappropriate and disrespectful for the uniform to be used like that. It would require internal discipline to any officer who would allow their kit to be used like that.

"If the person wearing the kit isn't a police officer, they will have questions to answer.

"We need to see if there was any negligence on the part of the officer, to see if he allowed his uniform to be used like that, or if the uniform was lost."

The officer said checks are being made to see who the uniform was last issued to.

Under the Police Service Act, anyone convicted of wearing a police uniform without the written permission of the Police Commissioner can face a fine of $30,000 or three years in prison.