Climate action film series on Earth Day

Green Screen Environmental Film Festival has been bringing environmentally themed films to audiences since 2011. As the festival enters its 13th year it plans to refocus attention on the critical issue of climate change and its impact on small island developing states, like Trinidad and Tobago.

On April 22, Earth Day, the festival will simulcast a series of short films with climate change themes which explore its very real impacts on us and stories of resilience right here at home.

The film series will be broadcast on TV6 at 5 pm and simultaneously live streamed via the Green Screen’s Facebook and YouTube pages, giving a wide audience the opportunity to watch the films and learn about how climate change is affecting us all.

The film programme will include the following shorts films: Another Man, directed by Dominique Chung, The Story of Trees, produced by Sustain T&T, Our Changing Climate, produced by Sustain T&T, Changing the Game, directed by Miquel Galofré and Ours to Protect, directed by Miquel Galofré

Festival founder/director, Carver Bacchus said, “The series we’ve curated for Earth Day reminds us of how intersectional the issue of climate response really is. There are multiple areas where we can feel the impacts of climate change – agriculture, health, and finance. If there is any good news it is that these areas also present us with many ways we can, and should, be responding to climate impacts. The films are diverse and touch on areas of consumption, conservation, marine protection, climate change education and food security.”

Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970 and presents an opportunity for all global citizens to pay closer attention to their relationship with the environment and how their everyday choices help or hinder the journey toward more sustainable societies.

The festival’s ongoing series of activities in 2023 is supported by Lead Sponsor, the National Gas Company Limited (NGC), Supporting Sponsor the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) and Festival Patron Republic Bank Limited through its Power to Make A Difference programme.