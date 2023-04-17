AI: Humanity’s new frontier

Part II

Today's TTUTA on Tuesday concludes the two-part series on artificial intelligence (AI).

IN FRAMING the ethical considerations, we must ask the fundamental question: how can we ensure accountability when decisions and actions are fully automated? While science and ethics have clashed in the past, the compelling forces at play this time around are unprecedented. It would require a wholesome revolution in public thinking to guide the development of an ethical framework to manage this technological thrust.

This is where the work of teachers and the school have become so critical. Students must now be prepared to enter a labour market that is rapidly evolving, demanding skill sets to manipulate from robotics and automation to AI, in a context of sustainable development.

They must be taught how to navigate a complex mixture of information and misinformation that will constantly bombard their lives.

They must be coached "how to learn" rather than "what to learn." Schools have already been placing limits of the use of Chat GPT but experience has taught us that banning technology will not enable its conquer.

Information processing skills such as literacy, numeracy and problem-solving must be a central focus of education in an AI-dominated world. Bearing in mind that what is easy to quantify is easy to automate, the approach by schools to assessment must be readjusted in its focus in order to drive change. Unfortunately, assessment has been the singular facet of education inertia, restricting and defining what and how we teach.

In an AI-dominated world, an assessment revolution is now imperative. Some schools have gone ahead to introduce AI as a stand-alone subject in their curricula owing to its importance and peculiar nuances.

AI has once again reminded us of the need to pause and question the nature of knowledge and how it is represented. Confronting this revolution demands the development of AI-based tools to augment learning and the use of these tools to help understand learning. AI can then be viewed as augmented intelligence to complement the learning process.

This mindset might help assuage some of our fears and apprehensions associated with the controlled use of the technology as a first step to incorporating it as part of our pedagogical repertoire. If properly incorporated in the classroom, AI can be used as a means of exciting learning by emphasising application and knowledge relevance. It can also be used to enhance assessment approaches with its capacity to give instant feedback to learners.

Exponential and rapid changes in technology make predictions about the future existence of humanity an inexact science. Thus, preparing learners for this uncertain future makes schooling even more challenging, especially with AI seemingly poised to launch into a supersonic leap. It is time for teachers and schools to catch up if what we offer is to remain relevant.

Retooling, re-educating and becoming more competent and comfortable is a good place to start, conquering the tech-phobias that have consigned many as bystanders. We know technology is going to intensify the pace with which human existence is revolutionised.

If we are to teach children to be versatile and adaptable, we must lead by example as self-directed life-long learners, capable of self-regulation and responding to the imperatives of an external task environment.

Fearing technology is not an option. Such fear is merely an acknowledgement of purposeful ignorance. Neither is any attempt to avoid it. The world is now being threatened to be divided into those who write algorithms and those who may be replaced by them.

As mundane routine assembly-line jobs are made increasingly redundant thanks to automation, robotics and now AI, so too are the possibilities for the creation of new jobs that require skill sets of innovation and even unorthodox thinking.

While the evolution of any technology must be constrained by ethical parameters and we must ensure that strictures are in place to guide the evolution along this ethical pathway, we must acknowledge the inevitable desire of the human mind to constantly expand its frontiers and boundaries.

Allowing the science behind AI to remain the domain of an exclusive few has enabled such people to take unprecedented control of our lives. A first step to controlling the impact and evolutionary direction of AI is to unlock the science behind algorithms for what it really is: the manner in which data is collected and manipulated for a specific purpose.

Such empowerment must be driven by teachers and the school system, unleashing a cadre of tech-thinkers to challenge the ICT status quo.