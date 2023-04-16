Trinidad and Tobago off to winning start at Concacaf U-20 Women's Qualifiers

TT Under-20 women’s assistant coach Dernelle Mascall. - TTFA Media

A BRACE from Talia Martin helped the Trinidad and Tobago women’s Under-20 football team make a winning start in the Concacaf Under-20 Women’s Qualification tournament with a 3-0 victory over the Cayman Islands in Group D at the Rignaal Jean Francisca Stadium, Willemstad, Curacao on Saturday.

Martin opened the scoring for TT in the 22nd minute. She collected a pass on the left side, dribbled past a defender and beat the Cayman Islands goalkeeper on the near post from a tight angle.

TT goal-keeper Sophia Keel was called into action in first-half stoppage time, pulling off a solid save to deny Cayman Islands scoring from a header. TT held onto the 1-0 lead until half-time.

TT put the match out of reach with two quick goals midway through the second half.

Nikita Jackson got her name on the score sheet after finding the back of the net in the 66th minute. After some neat footwork from Martin inside the box she took a shot from the right side and Jackson found herself in the perfect position to convert from two yards out at the far post.

Two minutes later Martin completed her brace with a goal in the 68th minute. Again she proved a handful for the Cayman Islands’ defence with her skill in the box, before firing a shot in the back of the net from another tight angle.

TT coach Dernelle Mascall was satisfied with her team’s showing. “This being the first game at a Concacaf tournament for most of the girls I must commend their effort. They have been working diligently day in, day out and we stuck to the plan and it was a well-deserved victory. I could ask for more from the ladies.”

Mascall said the win will give her players confidence.

TT will play Guadeloupe in their next match on Monday at Rignaal Jean Francisca Stadium at 3 pm.

The top team in each of the six groups will advance to the 2023 Concacaf Under-20 Women’s Championships in the Dominican Republic kicking off on May 24.

The top three teams will qualify for the 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup.