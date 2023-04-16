Trinidad and Tobago cyclists confirmed for Nations Cup on Friday

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul -

Four Trinidad and Tobago cyclists have been confirmed to represent TT at the UCI Track Nations Cup third round at Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Milton, Canada, starting Friday.

Switzerland-based flying 200m world record holder (9.1 seconds) Nicholas Paul leads the quartet of riders, alongside fellow speedster Kwesi Browne and endurance cyclists Akil Campbell and US-based pro Alexi Ramirez.

Paul and Browne will vie for top spots in the men’s sprint and keirin events while Campbell and Ramirez contest the men and women’s scratch, elimination and omnium races.

The four athletes competed at round two, held in Egypt in March. They were unable to medal in Egypt but will be looking for an improved performance this time around.

Valuable world rankings points gathered here go toward qualification for the World Track Cycling Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, in August, and to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

This will be Paul’s second major event since his return from injury this year.

The team will be managed by Ian Cole and mechanic Elisha Greene.