Teniel Campbell returns for Pan Am Road Champs on Tuesday

TT's Teniel Campbell -

After missing out on last year’s edition of the Elite Pan American Road Cycling Championships owing to injury, TT pro cyclist Teniel Campbell makes an anticipated return for the 2023 leg, which rides off in Panama on Tuesday.

On Saturday, TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Rowena Williams confirmed that Campbell will be the lone representative at the regional meet.

The European-based rider returns to national duty on Tuesday for the elite women’s time trial; a 25.6 km event. Two days later, she vies for honours in the women’s road race, a grueling 120.4 km distance.

On Saturday, Campbell, alongside mechanic Kevin Tinto, began their journey to Central America and were expected to arrive there on Sunday.

The championships also presents Campbell and all other competing cyclists with the opportunity to gain crucial UCI points towards their world ranking, and inevitably, towards qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Campbell last represented TT at the 2022 Elite Caribbean Road Championships in October. There, she won time trial gold but was injured in a road race crash.

Since then, Campbell has had a string of injuries, with the majority sustained in Europe. This will be her first time flying the red, white and black since October, having only recently returned to competition after several months of recovery.