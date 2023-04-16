Roodal Moonilal: Is Caribbean Airlines buying new planes?

Oropouche MP Dr Roodal Moonilal. - File photo/AYANNA KINSALE

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal is questioning reports of state-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) plans to purchase new aircraft.

In a statement, Moonilal said if the media report which stated the airline was going to buy three Boeing 737 Max-8 aircraft it would be a "flight of fancy."

Moonilal claimed "CAL is trying to fly under the radar of accountability and transparency."

He wondered if the airline has a strategic plan for its future operations and if the acquisition of these planes were part of that plan.

"Surely, the airline’s immediate focus should be to maximize the use of its current fleet and to financially recover from its years of devastating losses."

Moonilal claimed that even after Government supported CAL with over $300 million in funding during the covid19 pandemic, the airline still has not become profitable.

"There should be a comprehensive assessment of CAL’s revenue, expenditure and profit analysis before committing hundreds of millions of dollars in debt to the airline and the nation."

He said, "Only when CAL sees increased revenue flows should it fly high in incurring further costs and expanding its airlift."

In August 2021, the airline released its unaudited financial reports, which reported an operational loss of $326.6 million (US$48 million) for the first half of 2021.

The airline’s performance was consistent with the same period in 2020, when it recorded a loss of $331 million (US$48.7 million).