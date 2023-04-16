No protection for we citizens

THE EDITOR: I have heard the saying ever so often that the truth offends, and some people cannot handle the truth. Take a good, long look at our society and if you are honest enough you will see that those we elected into office to serve are well protected and very comfortable, while we the ordinary citizens have to daily face the war raging in our land.

On our streets and even more recently in the privacy of our homes we are becoming victims of violent crime. We are beaten and humiliated for what is ours. We have no paid bodyguards like the leaders.

Is the ten-point plan for crime in operation? Where are the consistent patrols in the communities, both day and night? Why do we not invest in a fleet of vehicles just for patrol duty? Where are our soldiers in the midst of all of this?

I encourage our population,even those who have been victims of crime, not to throw in the towel. Yes, it is painful, but we must not give up. I still believe we can have better days ahead, but it is up to us to stay the course, as hard as it may seem. Together we can make TT a better place for all.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail