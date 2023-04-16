Nestle workers bring pets to work on National Pet Day

Sharing the spotlight with their favourite little ones at the Nestle office are (from left) Nannika Honore and Smoke, Gabriela de Matas and Marley and Cassia Precilla and Chinadoll and Ambika Compton and Brandy. - Photo courtesy Nestle

EVER wished you could take a break during work to hug your dog or cat?

Well, Nestle employees got this opportunity on April 11 as the company launched its Purina Pets At Work initiative at their Trinidad and Tobago headquarters, off the Uriah Butler Highway, Valsayn.

The Switzerland-based company said the initiative offers its flexible working policy that allows workers “the benefit of enjoying your pets company while working in the office, creating a more relaxed setting on a daily basis so others can enjoy the presence of pets even if they don’t have one themselves.”

The event coincided with National Pet Day.

Nestle said it “strongly believes” that people and pets are better together, which is why the global Purina initiative kickstarted 12 years ago at its offices in Asia and Europe.

The company said the presence of pets can reduce stress and anxiety, increase interaction with co-workers, improve job satisfaction and performance and help maintain a healthy work-life balance.

“Nestle Purina understands that by enriching the quality of life of pets, it enriches that of their owners.

“As a pioneer and benchmark company for Pets at Work in the region, this year the programme was officially implemented in TT with plans to roll out in Jamaica in the coming months…Purina seeks to enrich the lives of pets and the people who love them.”

Purina’s veterinarian advisor Nannika Honore said the programme has brought “excellent results.”

Garfene Grandison, public relations manager for Nestle Anglo-Dutch Caribbean, told Sunday Newsday the initiative is currently limited to dogs and cats. All pets must be social and up to date on vaccinations and have a recent tick and flea treatment.

The animals – dubbed fur employees – were provided with a pet resting zone, play park/obstacle course and water station.

In addition, employees were coached on pet grooming, pet training and attended a session hosted by the TT Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA) on local adoption and rescue facilities.

Nestle employee Janille O’Brien said she was happy to be part of a company that not only respects its employees but their (employees’) families, “and by extension that includes our fur babies.

“Really excited to see how this initiative evolves.”

Purina sales manager Cassia Precilla said, “It is Nestle Purina’s aim to continue to inspire other companies to join this initiative and see for themselves the positive correlation between pets, reduced stress and increased motivation and inspiration of employees.”

In a Facebook post, the TTSPCA said its representatives had a fun day and were accompanied by Aster, a shelter dog.