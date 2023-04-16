National Museum marks World Art Day

Artist Javaughn Forde does a charcoal drawing of Roma Dindial and her two-year-old son Jaxson Dindial, during the National Museum and Art Gallery World Art Day at the Port of Spain Museum, South Quay on Saturday. - AYANNA KINSALE

World Art Day is celebrated every April 15 since its proclamation in 2019 by Unesco.

The day is meant to help reinforce the links between artistic creations and society and encourage greater awareness of the diversity of art.

It is also a means of putting attention on art in schools as culture can aid schools in having inclusive and equitable education.

This year the National Museum and Art Gallery hosted an art excursion and small exhibition on Saturday starting at the museum in Port of Spain.

At the meeting point, there were four booths with artists and their paintings and handmade crafts. There was also one other booth with handmade instruments such as stinking toe chimes, bowlie drums, calabash shaker drums and bamboo shaker drums among other crafts made by Baba Onilu.

The group filled three buses and visited the Rotunda Gallery, Castle Killarney, Soft Box Studios, Medulla, Art Society, Think Art Works and the Frame Shop.

Curator at the National Museum Lorraine Johnson said, “Each gallery showed their own shows, some were on a particular artist while most exhibited several artists together.

BPTT corporate collection was on exhibit at the Castle Killarney and the Rotunda exhibited work from Tobago artistes.

The Fine Art Market also set up stalls at Anchorage, Chaguaramas which began at 7 am and ended 7 pm.

It featured over 70 local artists who had their original up for display and sale.