NACTA: PNM, UNC failing on crime solutions

File photo

THE majority of people in Trinidad and Tobago seem to be be convinced that neither the PNM nor the UNC are capable of seriously addressing the country's crime problem.

This was one of the findings of a a recent survey done by the North American Caribbean Teachers Association (Nacta).

In a statement, Nacta said, " Crime dominates the conversation and is sucking up all the political oxygen. Everyone says crime is the number one problem. It is uppermost on peoples’ minds."

To say the nation is petrified over crime is an understatement.

Nacta said, "People live in fear. Voters say crime transcends political parties and politics and as such, they feel, all forces should come together on how to tackle the menace."

The group added that a recent survey it did on this issue with members of the public indicated that the PNM and UNC are failing on crime.

Nacta said, "The population is not attracted to political messaging or conversation from either major party, the PNM or UNC, neither of which is focusing on serious solutions of persistent problems."

The group added that smaller parties like the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) and the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) are attracting greater public attention with their messages on crime.

The NTA is led by former police commissioner and former national security minister Gary Griffith.

Nacta said the majority of people believe the PNM and UNC offer no real solutions to crime and are "engaged in the same worn-out politics of the past blaming each other for problems of the country."

But, Nacta added, the PNM remains more likely to defeat the UNC the next general election, as the latter still does not present itself a viable political alternative to the former.

"The general feeling among everyone is that in a two-way contest, PNM will handily defeat the UNC."

Nacta said many citizens support the smaller political parties forming a united front to challenge the PNM and the UNC in their electoral strongholds in the next general election.

The group added that outside of their respective guaranteed base support, neither the PNM nor the UNC can be elected to government without significant support from non-partisan voters.

Nacta said a united force of smaller political parties facing the PNM and UNC could "shake up the politics even wining seats traditionally won by one or the other major parties."

"These small parties are attracting a lot of attention with swing voters who are drawn towards them."

Nacta said people appear to support Griffith, former government minister Vasant Bharath, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray and Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally as leaders of an alliance of smaller parties.

The group added that people do not see an alliance of parties led by the UNC as credible or capable of defeating the PNM.

Nacta also observed the challenge of swaying swing voters to its cause is more difficult for the UNC than it is for the PNM.

" Almost every voter says PNM will win re-election because 'too many discredited and questionable characters' are affiliated with UNC. People don't pay heed to the messaging of UNC. Its messages are not resonating among voters including those who are not PNMites."