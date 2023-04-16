Moonilal to call for JSC meeting –Erla has questions on home invasions, switched off body cams

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher - File photo by Sureash Cholai

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said he will ask Parliament's National Security joint select committee (JSC) to urgently seek answers from Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher about the alarming increase of home invasions and reports that police are not switching on body cameras assigned to them.

Moonilal made this disclosure to Newsday during a free legal clinic held at his constituency's sub-office on Mohess Road, Debe on Sunday.

"It is my intention to consult with the other members of the National Security Committee of the Parliament and to quickly request the CoP to attend a JSC meeting again to deal with home invasions and body cams."

The latter will deal with the policy for the use of body cameras and what measures are being taken to reprimand officers for deliberately keeping cameras off while interacting with the public.

Moonilal expressed concern with the level of home invasions.

"Today home invasions have reached a state of reminding people of war-torn communities in Eastern Europe...places in Asia...Africa...Latin America." He said these places have societies in civil war/war-torn situations.

"You have this level of home invasion because there has been a collapse in law and order and society is unpoliced."

On body cameras, Moonilal said, "We are not surprised that when you get body cams, they are being switched off at critical points." He believes this was attributed to management problems and the police service was not the only organisation experiencing those problems.

Moonilal also disclosed that the National Security JSC will be meeting on Wednesday and one of the people scheduled to appear before it is Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC.

He recalled that fellow committee member, Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial and himself, requested the JSC arrange a meeting with Gaspard to discuss challenges affecting his office.

Moonilal said during that meeting, questions about what offences police officers could face if they deliberately switched off their body cameras while interacting with the public, will be raised.

In February, Harewood-Christopher told the JSC that 1,000 body cameras were assigned to officers across the ten police divisions, the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Guard and Emergency Branch. She said then another 400 units will be available by the end of May.

A departmental order signed by former acting police commissioner Stephen Williams on August 11, 2017, details standard operating procedure for the use of body cameras and makes it mandatory for them to be switched on once an officer is dispatched on patrol.

The camera must remain on until the officer completes his/her shift and station shift commanders are responsible for maintaining a camera register, documenting the issue, return and recorded viewing history.