Kayla Moore, 14, eyes French Open title

Kayla Brianne Moore get ready to return the ball during in the ITF World Tennis Tour at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on April 5. - AYANNA KINSALE

Kayla Moore, 14, wants to become a professional tennis player within the next two years and win the French Open.

American Kayla, who has Trinidad and Tobago roots, showed her talent at the recently concluded International Tennis Federation Junior Tennis tournament held at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

Kayla’s family is from San Fernando including her grandfather Carlton Revanales. He was at the National Racquet Centre supporting Kayla.

She made it to the semi-finals of the girls singles category and won the girls doubles title with her partner Ligaya Murray.

Kayla, who is coached by her brother Michael, is a member of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy located at Randalls Island in Manhattan, New York.

McEnroe, considered one of the best tennis players of all time, founded the academy to make tennis more accessible for youngsters.

Kayla, talking to Newsday Kids during the ITF tournament, said she was glad to be in TT. “It is fun. The weather is really nice outside.”

She has been playing tennis for the past ten years and was inspired by Michael.

“Just watching my brother play. He used to take me to his practices and I used to watch him and I eventually picked up the sport and I started playing.”

Kayla enjoys watching some of the legends in the sport. Asked who her favourite tennis players are, she said, “Serena (Williams), (Roger) Federer, Iga Swiatek – those three are my top three.”

She does not want her tennis career to end as a junior.

“The number one (goal) is (to become a) professional. I want to become a pro when I am 15 or 16, get started early and be known early and achieve my dreams.”

The dream of most tennis players is to win a Grand Slam tournament – the most competitive competition as it includes the best players in the world.

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal is nicknamed the King of Clay for his brilliance when playing in tournaments on clay tennis courts. Nadal has won the French Open, a Grand Slam tournament played on clay, 14 times.

Kayla dreams of winning the French Open. “French Open (I would like to win) because I like clay. I like the sliding.”

On clay courts players can slide along the surface with their shoes which allows for exciting shots.

The top tennis players use a variety of shots to defeat their opponents making use of their forehand, backhand or a powerful serve.

“I like my backhand, people say my forehand is better, but I just like my backhand. I am still working on some drop shots. They are getting a lot better,” Kayla said.

Revanales was elated to see his granddaughter compete in TT. “I felt proud. It was nice because I was never involved in tennis in Trinidad.”

Revanales lived in the US for many years, but is now back home in Trinidad.

“She did very good,” he said.

Kayla enjoys all local cuisine. “They are all really good, so I don’t really have a favourite,” she said.

Revanales said Kayla was on a strict diet during her stay in Trinidad, but enjoyed curry shrimp and roti before returning to the US.

Revanales said McEnroe was pleased that Kayla got the opportunity to compete in Trinidad.