John-Paul Rochford’s double gives leaders AC Port of Spain 4-1 win

(FILE) AC Port of Spain's Jameel Neptune (L) scored in the 69th minute during the TT Premier Football League match against San Juan Jabloteh, on Saturday, at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, Phase II La Horquetta. - ROGER JACOB

AC Port of Spain maintained their four-point lead in the TT Premier Football League as two goals from national midfielder John-Paul Rochford guided the unit to a 4-1 win over San Juan Jabloteh in the first match of a double-header at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds on Saturday.

Rochford opened the scoring in the 14th minute, before Dwight Jordan fired home the equaliser for Jabloteh in the 31st minute. Heading into the final 20 minutes the match was still locked 1-1, but three goals from AC Port of Spain gave the league leaders a comfortable win.

Jameel Neptune gave AC Port of Spain the advantage in the 69th minute and Rochford notched his brace in the 73rd minute. Jomoul Francois rounded off the scoring with a goal in the 83rd minute.

Nicholas Dillon gave second-placed Tiger Tanks Club Sando a narrow 1-0 win over Prisons Service FC with a late goal in the 84th minute at Arima Velodrome.

In the third match which ended before press time, Central FC defeated Police 3-0 at Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima. Kadeem Corbin scored twice (47th, 68th) and Kesean St Rose (83rd) was also on target.