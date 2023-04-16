Impressive move by PM

Prime Minister Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Once again I must extend congratulations to Prime Minister Rowley for recognising and rewarding excellence in performance. Just recently Richie Sookhai was chosen as a senator and last week he was made a minister in the Ministry of Works.

Everyone knows that this is a very prestigious promotion and working in this ministry is both demanding and taxing.

He will work under another distinguished Indo-senator, Rohan Sinanan.

With the deplorable state of roads, driving has become a game of "dodge the potholes." In fact, every driver in Trinidad now has a special skill set – the ability to react to erupting potholes with cat-like reflexes.

I can only hope that with an extra minister in this ministry we will see a renewed and aggressive road-repair programme like never before.

Sookhai has proven himself in the private sector with distinction and I look forward to his impact in the Ministry or Works.

I am always quick to criticise Dr Rowley on the many missteps in dealing with the Indo-Trinidadian community, in particular. I again must admit to being impressed as he continues to recruit young and vibrant Indians for top-level jobs within his Government.

Serve well, Richie Sookhai, and well done, Rowley.

SATYANAND MAHARAJ

pundit, spiritual head

Satya Anand Ashram Aranguez