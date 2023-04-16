Harvard Club's April Fest Windball cricket bowls off

Members of D’ Crushers attend the launch of the Harvard Club April Fest Windball Cricket tournament, on Friday, at the Harvard Club, St Clair. - ROGER JACOB

THE Harvard Club Powerade April Fest Windball cricket competition bowled off at the club house in Port of Spain on Friday night.

The teams competing in this year’s tournament are Travellers Sports Club, Ban from D’ Park, D Drinks Spot Kitchen Krew, Push Overs Sports Club, Universal Flippers, D’ Crushers and Harvard Warriors.

The tournament has unique rules because of the small concrete court the matches are being played on. If a batter hits the ball over the fence they are out. Therefore, the batters must look for quick singles during the match. The tournament is open to both men and women.

President of The Harvard Club Brian Lewis delivered the welcome address. Lewis thanked all those who were instrumental in making the tournament possible.

“Kudos must be extended to the hard working team of The Harvard Club Cricket committee led by Mark Mason, cricket administrator, and supported by Robin Ramdeen, Carlton Harris and Fitroy George. This committee was aptly supported by Kim Mohammed to ensure that this event became a reality for 2023. My best wishes to all the teams, players and officials.”

Lewis thanked all the sponsors.

They are Caribbean Bottlers TT Limited (Powerade/Dasani), Norman Industries, Angostura Ltd, A.S. Bryden & Sons (Trinidad) Ltd, Carib Brewery Ltd, The Fan Club, Massy Distribution, Holiday Snacks Ltd and Kishore Williams.

Dionne Snaggs of Caribbean Bottlers, Vinod Balbirsingh of Norman Industries and Williams were among the sponsor representatives who enjoyed the entertainment on the opening night.

Matches were played after the opening ceremony.