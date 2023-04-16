Gang fight ends party at Ariapita Avenue nightclub

A fight between rival gangs brought a party to a premature end at a nightclub on Ariapita Avenue, early on Sunday morning.

Police said officers of the Port of Spain Task Force received a report of a fight at the corner of Ariapita Avenue and Carlos Street, at around 2.30 am and went to the scene where they found several people running in different directions

Officers found one man who had an open wound to the left side of his face.

Patrons at the club told police that members of two rival city gangs had an argument on the pavement and began fighting and throwing glass bottles at each other. It was reported that gunshots also rang out.

Officers from the Western Division Task Force also visited the scene and searched the area for gang members but no arrests were made.

Police said a known gang member from the Beetham was also involved in the scuffle.

Woodbrook police are continuing enquiries.