Fauzia Mohamed celebrates modesty

Fauzia Mohamed believes modesty of the mind, body and soul is and admirable goal. -

“Eid-ul-Fitr holds a special place in my heart, as it is a time of reflection, gratitude, and celebration,” Fauzia Mohamed told WMN.

Mohamed, like so many Muslims around the world, is fasting during the Holy month of Ramadan in spiritual preparation for the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr on April 22.

Born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago, Mohamed moved to Miami as a teenager and said although fasting there is a bit more challenging without the TT "vibe", it is just as rewarding, allowing her to connect with her faith and reflect on her values.

“The (Muslim) community here has been very supportive of my faith and my fast,” she said.

Mohamed is breaking barriers as a designer and inspiring other women to greatness through positive affirmations and a conscious lifestyle.

She said when she moved to Miami she had very little, but has built a network of like-minded individuals who guided and inspired her along the way. Today, she is the president of The Modest Minds Foundation, which she said is committed to to promoting and cultivating inner and outer modesty.

"We believe that modesty of the mind, body and soul is and admirable goal that can help individuals develop a sense of humility, empathy and respect for others. When people are able to recognise and appreciate their own strengths and limitations, they can better understand and empathise with others, leading to more positive interactions and relationships. The mission is especially important in today's world, where divisiveness and intolerance seem to be on the rise. By encouraging people to embrace modesty in all aspects of their lives, our foundation is helping to build a more peaceful and harmonious world. With your help we can make a real difference in the lives of the people we serve."

As managing director of her own company, MOZAC, LLC, Mohamed designs fashionable, modest attire for Muslim women, as well as pieces for men and young people. She said her customers have described her pieces as “fun, energetic, hip, intellectual and inspirational.”

She has had two successful fashion shows in TT, and plans to continue showcasing her work and empowering women to be the best versions of themselves in her homeland. Asked about the response to her fashion in TT, she said, “Trinidad has been positive, and Trinis have shown great support.”

Mohamed said she has always been passionate about fashion that promotes self-expression, confidence and modesty, and it was what inspired her along this career path.

“Despite facing some discrimination in the field, it has only strengthened my resolve to succeed and make a positive impact.”

As for the vision and purpose of MOZAC, she said she aims to build a conscious brand that nourishes the mind, body, and soul – one that teaches financial independence.

“MOZAC is a brand for those who dream big and worry small, selflessly helping others’ dreams to come true while honouring brave and humble young men and illuminating the intellectual beauty of women” she said.

Aside from the fashion shows in TT, to date Mohamed has hosted a series of events for women, showcasing modest fashion and inspiring women of diverse backgrounds, ages of 16 to 30 to "unlock their power and take on the world."

She explained, “Women’s legacy is about who we are and what we stand for, and the impact we have had in our lifetime through our work, actions, and relationships.”

She sees her brand and its objective and her life's work to empower women as her legacy.

“My legacy is only getting started, as I continue to pour into women of all ages, making their cups overflow with gratitude and confidence.”

The fashion designer has plans to expand her brand, giving access to women all over the world.

“For Trinidad and Tobago, I plan on continuing to showcase modest fashion and inspire women to embrace their values and express themselves through fashion.”

As for Islamic attire and fashion, she said, “I see it heading towards a more inclusive and diverse space where women from all backgrounds can express themselves and feel confident in their values.”