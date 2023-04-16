Arima man found dead

No arrest has been made and no motive established for this murder. Detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) are continuing enquiries. Police are probing the death of a 54-year-old man whose body was found in Arima on Saturday night.

Police said passers by noticed body of David Rodriguez at the corner of Maurice Avenue and the Eastern Main Road, Arima, near a pan tent at around 9.15 pm and called the police.

Arima police visited the scene and found Rodriguez bleeding from a wound behind his head and a stab wound on the left side of his neck/

A district medical officer was called in and declared Rodriguez dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.