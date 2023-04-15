WASA adjusts water truck policy for rest of dry season

IN a statement on Friday WASA said that to help customers cope with fallout from the current dry season, it was relaxing its truck-borne water supply policy.

It said, "2023 rainfall levels have been below long-term averages, and this trend is expected to continue for the April to June period. As such, with reservoir levels expected to decline, revised pipe-borne water supply schedules have become necessary."

These will be published on WASA's website and social media pages by April 17.

"The authority will spare no effort to minimise the impact of dry season conditions on our customers. In this regard, upon consultation with the Honourable Minister of Public Utilities (Marvin Gonzales), a decision has been made that for the remainder of the dry season (til the end of June) all domestic customers who receive a scheduled pipe-borne supply of two days or less per week, can place a request for a truck-borne water supply, with all conditions waived for same.

"No matter your financial standing with the authority, all our domestic customers will have access to our truck-borne service."

The truck-borne service can be requested through the WASA Services App available via the Google Play Store or Apple store, or the Customer Portal at WASA's website.

Customers may also contact WASA’s customer call centre toll free at 800-4420/26.

WASA said it was working to improve accessibility to its call centre by customers, and to deploy new, improved and modern communication technology.

"The public is advised that the sale of water is illegal and all requests should be made via the above means to enjoy a free delivery.

"Conservation is key and we encourage all citizens to avoid water wastage and use only what you need – 'value every drop.'

"Additional resources have been made available to sustain a stable water supply for all and together, we will navigate our way through the remainder of the 2023 dry season."