New minister in Works Ministry on crime problem: I'LL DO MY PART

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, left, congratulates new Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport, Senator Richie Sookhai, after he received his instrument of appointment during a swearing-in ceremony at President's House, Port of Spain, on Friday. - ROGER JACOB

HOURS after Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds had incurred criticism in some quarters for saying it was not a minister's job to draft an anti-crime plan but that of the commissioner of police, newly appointed minister, Senator Richie Sookhai on Friday vowed to do his part in the fight against crime.

On Thursday, Hinds had said he properly knew his role as minister – to provide policy directions, resources and support for the rule of law – but not to generate or create a crime plan.

A different view was expressed by Sookhai when sworn in as Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport by President of the Republic Christine Kangaloo ORTT in a brief ceremony at President House, Port of Spain, watched by a small Cabinet team led by the Prime Minister.

Afterwards, Sookhai told reporters that crime was "a very serious issue" but said the Government was trying its utmost to curb it.

Newsday had initially asked Sookhai's views on a recent spate of home invasions and the murders of two businessmen – Bing Zhu Zhang of San Juan, and Rishard Ali of Chaguanas.

Sookhai, in reply, thanked Dr Rowley for having given him the opportunity to serve in his new role and then said he had known Ali personally.

"Transitioning from the business community into this role has truly given me the opportunity to serve our people in a different role and something that could be meaningful.

"As you talk about the spate of murders taking place it is interesting because the last one, Mr Rishard Ali, actually was a neighbour and he is very close to my establishment, where I used to be working, my previous employment.

"So I understand the need and the plight of the people right now and definitely I can assure you the Government is working assiduously to try and help curb the crime situation. We're putting all hands on deck, and whatever role I've been given I'm willing to serve in that capacity to the best of my ability."

Newsday asked if he could serve as a conduit between the Government and business sector or have an advisory role to the Government.

"Well, I work under the directive of my line minister (Sinanan), so whatever he suggests or whatever role he decides to put me in, I definitely hope he gives me the confidence to go forward and do it with his blessing obviously and that of the prime minister."

Newsday asked if he might proffer his views within Cabinet talks on issues, informally and outside of his ministerial portfolio.

Sookhai replied that he was new to politics, he would rely on Sinanan's guidance.

"Personally for me, I think crime is a very serious issue. I understand the suffering of our people especially how much it impacts business, coming from a business background. So definitely I will be working together with everyone, all stakeholders, to help put a handle on the situation."

Newsday tried to ask him about recent calls for business owners to be granted gun licences but President's House staff sought to end the briefing. One reporter, however, asked why he had got the job, to which Sookhai replied that Rowley must have seen something in him, even as he himself reckoned his skills-set could help the ministry and the country.

Regarding skills-set, the President's aide had earlier read out Sookhai's resume which listed university qualifications in Engineering and Business.

Asked the biggest issue facing the ministry, he replied, "I'm too new to answer that."

Sookhai's appointment was welcomed by Aranguez based Pundit Satyanand Maharaj who welcomed Rowley's choice to have the taxing position.

"He will work under another distinguished Indo senator the Honourable Rohan Sinanan."

Lamenting the bad state of TT's roads, Maharaj looked forward to Sookhai's impact in the Ministry or Works.

"I am always quick to criticise Dr Rowley on the many missteps in dealing with the Indo Trinidadian community in particular. I again must admit to being impressed as he continues to recruit young and vibrant Indians for top level jobs within his Government. Serve well Richie Sookhai and well done Dr. Rowley."

Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) head Baldath Maharaj hailed Sookhai as its former president and looked forward him serving to his new role.

"His unwavering work ethic and bent towards execution are traits that have served him well in the past and will undoubtedly continue to do so in his new role."

"During his tenure, Senator Sookhai has always been a committed member of the chamber, and we are confident that he will bring the same level of dedication and professionalism to his new position. We look forward to working with him in his new capacity to further the economic growth and development of our country."