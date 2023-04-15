Murder near Valencia police post

File photo of police cars on a murder scene. JEFF K MAYERS

Brazen gunmen shot and killed a man a mere- stone's throw from the Valencia police post on Friday night, causing pedestrians to scamper for safety.

The incident took place shortly after 9 pm, where Ivan Lambkin was shot dead. The area is usually busy with limers on a Friday night and video shared on social media showed people scampering for safety as Lambkin grimaced in pain on the ground.

Police said Lambkin was shot multiple times and taken to the Sangre Grange Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.