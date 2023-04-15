Loving sporting ‘legend’ Verna Edwards remembered

Mourners view the funeral of Verna Edwards on a screen outside All Saints Anglican Church, Queen’s Park West, on Friday. - Jelani Beckles

VERNA Edwards, an adored former athlete, coach and administrator, was remembered by many during her funeral service at All Saints Anglican Church, Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain on Friday.

Edwards died on March 8 in New York, USA after a battle with cancer. She was 65. Athletes and administrators including 100-metre Olympic gold medallist Hasely Crawford, former TT Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis, former National Association of Athletics Administrations president Ephraim Serrette and former Sport Minister Darryl Smith were among those in attendance. Sport administrators and journalists also travelled from Tobago for the funeral including Durly Lucas, who is a former manager of the TT Carifta track and field team.

A number of family members and friends spoke during the service. “Verna was always special,” her twin brother Vernon “Shabaka” Thompson said. “We were inseparable.”

Vernon said when her sister began her track and field career she was one of a few girls involved in the sport.

He remembered her caring nature as she would work with special needs children. “Verna was love.”

Vernon could not hold back the tears when speaking about his sister. “Rest in internal peace, my twin sister.”

Edwards had her mischievous ways as Vernon said she would sneak out of the house to attend parties and make up the bed to look like someone was in it.

One of Edwards’s daughters Aleena also spoke. “Verna Edwards had no limits,” she said. Aleena, like her mother, was a national table tennis player.

“She had four biological children, but she had many more children.”

Aleena reflected on their table tennis matches which were competitive. Aleena said if she defeated her mother, she would hear the words, “No food for you tonight.” The packed church laughed. Aleena said she would respond to her mother by saying, “Dad will not let me starve.”

Table tennis made Aleena and Edwards closer as the former remembered a trip they made to Sweden in 1992 for a training camp. Other than her love for sports, Verna loved TT culture as she formed a family pan side even arranging gigs.

“A gem and a strong woman she was. A true fighter. She made everything look easy. She is a legend and her legacy will live on.”

Aleena’s siblings (Astra, Andrew, Aaron) are also former national table tennis players.

The tributes continued throughout the service including a poem from two of Edwards’s granddaughters.