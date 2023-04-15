Hinds stands by crime-plan remarks: I won’t politicise crime

Fitzgerald Hinds -

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has stood by remarks that he is not responsible for drafting anti-crime plans and maintained such strategies fell squarely under the remit of the police.

Hinds defended his position during a media briefing at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday in which he said his involvement in the drafting and execution of anti-crime policies would be inappropriate as it could qualify as political interference.

On Thursday, Hinds when responding to questions over crime-fighting strategies, said it was the responsibility of the police to formulate those plans.

This drew criticism from the public and former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith who accused Hinds of failing to demonstrate proper leadership.

During the press conference, Hinds said, as an official with a clear political affiliation, he should not be put in charge of this part of any aspect of policing.

“I know some members of the national community are asking me quite ignorantly about a crime plan and I had to point out, as gently as I may, that ministers do not get involved in operational matters of the police service or any other agency for that matter.

“To create a plan for the police service to deal with crime would be more than getting involved in operational issues which the minister does not.

“It is the police service that generates a crime plan and a strategy, both of which they have.

“If you left crime plans to me as a politician, PNM and partisan as I am, you run the risk of me politicising crime which is precisely what this society does not want.”

Hinds added that while he did not develop crime plans, he was constantly appraised of any strategies as he had a responsibility to assess the performance of key stakeholders such as the police.

In February, Police Commissioner Erla Christopher appeared before a Parliamentary Joint Select Committee and said she anticipated a fall in the murder rate by June.

When asked his thoughts on this prediction, Hinds said he felt that Christopher expressed confidence adding that she would know which strategies were being introduced to achieve that goal.

“What I can tell you from where I am, is I am satisfied that the entire police service, supported by the defence force, is highly and keenly mobilised in the work that is required based on the Commissioner’s vision and expectation. So all I do, as minister, is support it emotionally.

“I provide encouragement, provide resources which is why we are here today.”

Contacted for comment, former national security minister retired Brigadier General Carl Alfonso said he agreed with Hinds’ position, noting that the leaders of various arms of the protective services were competent enough to devise their own strategies.

“The Minister of National Security ought not be involved in the operations of the police.

“To do that, would make these agencies reek of political intereference and that is not what anyone wants.

“The minister should not be telling the police service what to do, or the fire service what to do or the defence force what to do.

“There are leaders for these different agencies and when they have crime plans they should let the minister and the National Security Council know, but no minister should devise any crime plan.”

Alfonso served as National Security Minister from February 2015 to September 2015 under the then People’s Partnership-led administration.

Responding to Newsday’s questions via e-mail, criminologist and former chairman of the Police Service Commission Prof Ramesh Deosaran said, while Hinds was right to distance himself from the daily operations of the police, the success of any crime-fighting initiative relied on the support of his ministry.

Referring to the powers granted to the Police Commissioner under Section 123 of the Constitution which allowed, “complete powers to manage the Police Service and is required to ensure that the human, financial and material resources available to the Service are used in an efficient and effective manner,” Deosaran said the relationship between the offices of the commissioner and the minister should be carefully-managed.

“What all this means is that, in the public interest, and given the frightening state of crime facing the country now, both minister and the commissioner must carry out their respective responsibilities with the diligence, integrity and effectiveness the Constitution and public expect.

“While it is the Commissioner who must at least initiate crime plans, the operation and effectiveness of such plans also depend on government policy and the minister’s active support.”

At the briefing, Hinds said his role was to ensure the various arms of national security were adequately equipped, noting that a new Forensic Science Centre, would be constructed in St Joseph at a cost of US $30 million.

He said the new facility would be roughly seven times the size of the one located in St James and would be equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

Hinds said the new centre would take about 18 months to construct, adding that officials from China were expected to come to TT within three weeks to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU), after which a contractor would be selected for work to begin.

Also attending the media briefing was director of the Forensic Science Centre, St James, Derek Sankar commended Hinds for his support and commitment to ensuring the the centre was well equipped.

Sankar reported that the DNA unit of the centre was closed for two years but resumed in September 2021 with 260 DNA profiles being completed which assisted in identifying cases where bodies were burnt or decomposed beyond recognition.

“This is where the Forensic Science Centre gets in.

“With the strengthening of all our apparatus and equipment it just makes the results more reliable making the police job more easier.”

He said that about $7 million was spent in the past four to five months in buying new equipment for new sections.

Snr Supt Rishi Singh of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations said he had already seen the difference in the pace with which services were done at the centre.