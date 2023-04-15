Fire safety
THE EDITOR: Too many lives are being lost in house fires. Here are some guidelines for your safety:
Install smoke alarms; plan your escape; keep both eyes on smokers; cook carefully; matches, lighters are tools, not toys; stop, drop, roll if your clothes catch on fire; use electricity safely; if you are in a fire, crawl low under smoke; have a working fire extinguisher at home.
Safety is first, second and third.
Fire is an excellent worker but a cruel taskmaster.
A RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
