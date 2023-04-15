Do not ruin a good thing

Miriam's Memory, goat five, lead by Callis McLetchie, won the B class race at Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival on Tuesday. - David Reid

THE EDITOR: Tobago is one of the most beautiful islands in this world. I place it with Hawaii, Aruba, Bequia.

Why has Tobago never achieved its full potential?

Goat and crab races have always attracted foreign and local visitors. Now someone in their wisdom, or lack of, has decided there must be a cost attached to the races.

Does this person own Tobago, the goats, the crabs? Do not ruin a good thing. Goat and crab races are an integral part of Tobago.

Do not attach a cost to everything, please, only Tobago will lose out in the long run.

Horse racing is the sport of kings. Horses run and not to wise people wager. Let not goats and crabs run and there is no audience.

V RAMPERSAD

via e-mail