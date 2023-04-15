Body of missing man found in Mayaro

Hugo Bruce -

The search for a 77-year-old man, who was reported missing on April 8, ended tragically on Saturday after Hugo Bruce's body was found near Point Radix, Ortoire Village, Mayaro, according to the Hunters Search and Rescue Team.

Relatives of Bruce had reported him missing to the Morvant Police Station after he went missing from a beach house while on vacation in Mayaro.

Vallence Rambharat, captain of the search team ,told Newday by phone Bruce's body had been identified by his son.

Rambharat thanked people who helped in the search, especially those who were willing to share their CCTV footage. Rambharat said if it hadn't been for the footage, the search would have been difficult.

The search team also included officers from the Fire Services, Mayaro police station, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by ASP Darryl Ramdass, relatives, friends and Mayaro residents.