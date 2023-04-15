Alveada Meah sets eyes on Mrs Universe title

Alveada Meah is creating history. The 39-year-old devoted wife and mother of two will be the first to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the Mrs Universe Official Pageant (MUOP), in the Philippines in October.

According to its MUOP website, "Mrs Universe is the quest to discover the world’s most outstanding married woman who’s looking to make a difference and make her mark in the world. Contestants must be married as of the date of entry, and at least 18, as well as a resident of the country in which they compete."

the MUOP is the brainchild of Maryrose Salubre, founder of Salubre Models in 2006.

Unlike most other pageants, Meah didn't have to endure hours or training or go through several rounds of competition to make it to the international competition. So how was she selected?

Meah told WMN, "I entered Miss Teen TT 22 years ago and I won. With that victory, I then went on to represent at a Teen Caribbean pageant in Barbados. Two years ago they (MUOP) wrote all the girls (from Teen Pageant) and wanted to find out if we had fit the criteria to represent at the Mrs Universe. I was divorced then.

"Last year I remarried and sent them an e-mail in September to update my status. Two weeks ago they responded and I had to submit my bio. With that they took me to represent TT. This competition is from October 1-9. Fifty-four countries are expected to send a representative."

Meah holds other titles as well. She won the Miss Mastana Bahar competition in 2003, Miss Teen Caribbean also in 2003, and Miss Indian Heritage pageant in 2004.

Without a local franchise to support her financially, Meah is going all out to ensure she gives the country the best representation possible.

The San Fernando resident said the competition is divided into three categories – national costume, evening gown and final question.

"Even though I have done training for this kind of competition before, you still have to refresh your skills, walking, talking, answering questions, etc. For my makeup I would be using The Epitome of Beauty by Carlton Babwah, Dress Code TT will be handling all of my outfits, while A Seudath Photography would be getting the images.The entrance fee for the competition covers my board and food.

"The response from persons willing to partner with me on this journey has been good. Once people go online and look for themselves to see what the competition is about, they don't have a problem sponsoring or partnering."

But Meah's life does not revolve around pageants. Professionally, she worked in the banking industry for 16 years before venturing out into the business world and opening her pharmaceutical retail Diamond One Stop Shop.