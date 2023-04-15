After another robbery, police again warns about online purchase arrangement

POLICE are again warning people to be careful about making arrangements through social media to purchase items.

Police are also warning against doing large cash transactions in remote areas and late evening or nights.

The warning follows a report of robbery with aggravation on Tuesday, of two men who made arrangements via Facebook to purchase a mobile phone.

Reports indicate that around 6 pm on Tuesday, Anthony Samaroo, 27, a tyre shop manager of Claxton Bay, parked his silver coloured Nissan Frontier, TDL 6995, along Cipero Road, Golconda. He was accompanied by Vedesh Putkoo, 27, a doubles vendor of Golconda Village.

The two were waiting in the vehicle to purchase a mobile phone from a person they contacted on FB.

While seated in the vehicle, Samaroo and Putkoo were approached by two men, one armed with a gun.

The men announced a hold up and relieve Samaroo of the keys to his vehicle, $12,000 in cash, a space gray IPhone 14 pro max cellphone also valued at $12,000.

They also robbed Putkoo of a black Samsung A53 cellphone valued $2500.

The assailants then escaped on foot through a track along Church Street, Golconda..

A report was later made to the Ste Madeleine CID. Investigations by PC Ramdatt and a party of officers recovered the IPhone. Their search also led them to a Chinese restaurant in the area where checks were made for the suspects without success.

PC Ramdatt is continuing enquiries.