8 cops detained in misconduct probe

The headquarters of the Professional Standard Bureau at Matco Building, Henry Street, Port of Spain. - File photo/ROGER JACOB

Eight police officers who were arrested on Friday by the Professional Standards Bureau in connection with allegations of misconduct are expected to be interviewed by investigators this weekend.

Police said the officers, all attached to the Eastern Division Task Force, were taken into custody in connection with an investigation into the theft of money from at least five businesses which operated illegal gambling businesses in Sangre Grande, Biche and Mayaro.

The ranks of the officers include an inspector, sergeant, corporal and constables, police said. None of the officers were suspended from active duty during the month-long investigation, police said.

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher had ordered an immediate investigation after a video was shared online showing police officers, dressed in uniform, and armed with service issued weapons, were seen taking cash from a business.

None of the officers were wearing body worn cameras although Task Force officers are among frontline officers who are assigned such equipment.

In some cases, investigators said the business operators were charged with operating illegal gambling operations but not all of the money seized had been tendered into court as evidence.

PSB investigators led by Snr Supt Suzette Martin had sought the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC before she and her team detained the officers.

The unit of the police service is responsible for ensuring the integrity, transparency and efficiency of all investigations and criminal complaints made against police officers.

Harewood-Christopher had pleaded with the public to come forward with any information in the matter and noted that earlier reports made to the PSB about similar matters involving officers were also being investigated.

The Police Complaints Authority was also involved in the investigations.

In a statement on March 20, the PCA noted that they initiated an independent investigation into the incident under Section 26 of the PCA Act, Chapter 15:05.