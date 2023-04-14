TTOC head: Commonwealth Youth Games in Tobago good for sport tourism

TT Olympic Committee president Diane Henderson. - Angelo Marcelle

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Diane Henderson believes the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games gives Tobago an opportunity to showcase itself to the world, particularly in the area of sport tourism.

She was speaking at a news conference on Thursday at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex to update the media and other stakeholders about the Tobago leg of the tournament, which runs from August 4-11.

TTOC Secretary General Annette Knott and chairman of the THA-appointed task force for the local organising committee George Leacock also spoke.

Henderson welcomed the support of the THA task force in helping to execute the Tobago leg of the games.

“We look forward to some good things coming out of the support that we are getting and we are really excited to see how Tobago showcases itself,” she said.

“This is an opportunity for tourism and an opportunity to bring more sporting tourism here in Tobago. There is a lot more that can be done and this is just the start. So we really appreciate the support and are looking forward to Tobago making use of it for all that they can achieve.”

Henderson said the TTOC was especially excited to host team sports on the island.

“Team sports bring more people, bring more supporters so we are really excited about the games in terms of participation in Tobago. It allows showcasing what Tobago has to offer and how the people of Tobago can make this happen is very important.”

She said 1061 athletes, ranging in age from 14-18 years, from 72 countries will be represented at the tournament.

In Tobago, the athletes will stay at two hotels – the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands and the Mt Irvine Bay Resort. Officials and other technical personnel will be accommodated at Comfort Inn & Suites, Scarborough.

Leacock, who heads a four-man task force, said the games will be held at four venues across the island.

He said a facility is being constructed to host beach events at Black Rock while the Shaw Park Complex football field and indoor facility will host rugby and netball matches, respectively. Buccoo and its environs will host the triathlon.

Leacock revealed that four teams, representing some 20 countries, have already visited the hotels and playing facilities in Tobago.

“They did not come unprepared. They came with a list of questions,” he said.

Although the island may be behind in organising the event, he assured, “We do have the experience. We do have the roadmap and we do have the resources and commitment of the Tobago House of Assembly that matches the commitment of the State to developing what we need to get developed and presenting what we need to present to have the games successfully executed.”

Leacock said from a technical standpoint, there are more events taking place in Tobago than in Trinidad.

He also said every effort was being made to protect the athletes during the games.

“One of the significant realities of hosting junior games in today’s time is the protection of junior athletes against any kind of untoward behaviour from anyone for the duration of the games.

“You will hear significantly more about that and it will be one of the constraints, even in terms of mixing, ensuring that there is no opportunity for any kind of untoward relationship between any adult and any of the youth of the world, or at least the Commonwealth, who will be travelling to Tobago.”

Henderson added interaction would be limited to post-match interviews with reporters in a “managed environment.

“There is a security factor that is very real. So we will have to manage that.”

She said, “Spectators are there to spectate.”

The TTOC plans to host bi-weekly news conferences in the coming months to provide updates.