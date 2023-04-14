Trinidad and Tobago T U-15 cricket champs return home

TT Under-15 cricketers and coaching staff pose for a picture with Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe at Piarco International Airport on Thursday night. At right is TT Cricket Board president and Cricket West Indies vice-president Azim Bassarath. - TT Cricket Board

Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 cricketers were given a warm welcome on Thursday night when they returned from Antigua.

TT won the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-15 Regional tournament finishing with five wins from as many matches.

Leading the congratulations was Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development, who described their stunning feat in glowing terms which she said is a cause of joy and pride.

Cudjoe was speaking in the VIP Lounge of the Piarco International Airport close to midnight on Thursday and was effusive in her admiration and amazement at the accomplishment.

Led by captain Brendan Boodoo, the TT youngsters swept the individual awards except for the prize for most runs.

Off-spinner Yasir Chan Deen was adjudged the most successful bowler with 14 wickets; Christiano Ramnanan (nine) took the most dismissals for a wicket-keeper; and Sycon Charles emerged as the best fieldsman with six catches.

Cudjoe was justifiably elated with the dominant performance of the entire team as her ministry and its implementation agency the Sport Company of TT provided the most financial and logistical support which contributed to the success.

In her short address to the players and TTCB officials, Cudjoe called on all the other stakeholders to share and bask in the glory of the victory including the manager and coach, Kelvin Mohammed and Brian Browne respectively, parents, supporters, and other corporate sponsors including Scotiabank who was represented by Peter Ghany, chairman of the Scotiabank Foundation.

The minister said the cricketers were maintaining the high standards set by the junior athletes and swimmers at the Carifta Games over the Easter weekend and urged them to continue to strive for excellence.

She also lauded the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) for fulfilling all the requirements set by the ministry to receive funding and support in the preparation of the boys for the regional tournament.

Cudjoe also mentioned Scotiabank where she interned fresh out of school 20 years ago, thanking them for exercising their corporate social responsibility for youth development and sports over the years. President of the TTCB and CWI vice-president Azim Bassarath was in attendance.