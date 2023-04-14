Trinidad and Tobago athletes to compete at Tom Jones Invitational in Florida

TT's Jereem Richards - AP

TRINIDAD and Tobago athletes Jereem Richards, Asa Guevara and Eric Harrison will compete at the 2023 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Gainesville, Florida.

The meet begins on Friday and ends on Saturday and will be held at the Percy Beard Track at James G. Pressly Stadium.

Richards and Guevara will compete in the men’s 400m dash (Olympic development) at 3.50pm on Saturday. Richards is part of team Adidas while Guevara is on team Empire Athletics.

In addition, Harrison, of team World Express, will compete in the men’s 200m dash (Olympic development) on Friday at 6pm and the men’s 100m dash (Olympic development) on Saturday at 4.55pm.