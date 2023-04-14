Teens and criminal behaviour

Dr Asha Pemberton -

Dr Asha Pemberton

Over recent years, research and statistics have demonstrated an increase in youth involvement in crime. Our islands unfortunately mirror global trends. When a young person enters the realm of crime, there are immediate and potentially long-lasting effects on life, livelihood and future prospects. It is important that parents understand that a child is not simply born with criminal tendencies. There are many factors which increase the risk of youth crime. Understanding these risk factors can assist parents in preventative parenting strategies as well as interventions for those already on that path.

Education and school engagement

One of the major contributing factors to juvenile crime is lack of education. Adolescents who are not engaged in school have undiagnosed or under-treated learning disabilities, or who cannot access school due to social issues or finances are all at a significant disadvantage. Poor school attendance or truancy create extra “free time” without supervision or purpose. These vulnerable young people inevitably become attracted to mischief which can escalate to petty and then more serious crimes if left unchecked. In addition, parents should never discount the importance of school and education toward learning fundamental life skills. Undereducated young people often lack understanding about important aspects of life, planning and goal-setting. They remain easily lured by the appeal of illegal trades, hustling and other “quick-cash” approaches to survival. Parents should pay strong attention towards their teen’s academics and school attendance, as well as promptly explore challenges with learning and school dynamics.

Peer pressure and bullying

As children enter adolescence, they yearn to be recognised and accepted by their peers and social groups. In order to fit in with their peers, there is always the risk that they succumb to peer pressure. Peer pressure can involve both positive and negative influences. It has been well demonstrated that teens cite peer pressure as one of the major reasons for engaging in risky behaviours such as reckless driving, substance abuse, alcohol, sexual exploration and criminal activity. Many times, simple criminal acts begin as a dare, challenge or bet. Frequently, youth who are perceived as “weak” or “soft” are challenged to participate as a way of proving themselves. While some risk taking is to be expected in adolescence, it is important for parents to remain as connected as they can be with young people to provide a buffer to these influences, as well as support healthy self esteem development.

Poor mental health and substance abuse

Brain development occurs at rapid rates during adolescence. The effect of alcohol and substances on teen behaviour and teen development are critical. Substances can lower inhibitions, affect judgment and impact the ability to evaluate risks. Drugs and alcohol have been regarded as powerful contributors to juvenile crime. In addition, mental illnesses often emerge in adolescence. Those associated with symptoms of impulsivity, aggression, antisocial behaviours and aggression all significantly increase the risks of criminal activity. There is also the connection between these factors and school absenteeism. Youth who are out of school are more likely to experiment with or develop problematic substance use. It is for these reasons that the intersections between poor education, substance use, mental illness and crime are often difficult to separate.

Negligent or permissive parenting

Teens who have negligent parents tend to become careless towards their academics, sense of responsibility and life decisions. When parents do not pay heed towards the personal and social development of their teens, young people become prematurely autonomous and truly believe that they are adults. This bravado, when mixed with an underdeveloped sense of judgment truly sets the stage for chaos and poor decision making. Young people require parents who are consistent, attentive and aware of the influences around them, and who also have the patience and communication skills to positively impact their teens and their choices. While there is no one solution to youth crime, parents must consider the multiple factors that put young people at risk. This can then inform parental strategies and importantly the confidence to seek assistance promptly when issues emerge.