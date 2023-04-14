Stop Russia, Ukraine war now

Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: The West should have said that Ukraine cannot be part of NATO. Remember Cuba? What JFK said to the Soviets? Stay out of our sphere of influence? Would America like a NATO around it?

What is happening now will end bad. Comparing this to Hitler is rubbish.

The solution for this Russia-Ukraine war is the spheres of influence – the borders between Russia and Ukraine are Russia's spheres of influence.

The West must pull their support for Ukraine now. Ukraine must accept this or risk total destruction.

There will only be losers in this war on both sides. Stop it before it goes nuclear.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail