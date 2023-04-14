Sookhai now Minister in Works Ministry

FAST RISE: Richie Sookhai, former Chaguanas Chamber president, now Government Senator and Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport. FILE PHOTO -

MONTHS after being sworn-in as a Government Senator, former Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce president Richie Sookhai has been appointed the Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport.

A press release from the Office of the Prime Minister said that Dr Rowley advised President Christine Kangaloo, in accordance with provisions of Section 76(3) of the Constitution, to appoint Sookhai as minister effective Friday April 14.

On January 18, Sookhai took the Oath as a Senator after a vacancy arose with the resignation of Senate President Kangaloo who was later sworn-in as the country's president.

As a result, former Senate Vice President Nigel De Freitas was elevated to the position of Senate President with Muhammad Ibrahim being the vice president.