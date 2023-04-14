Soca Warriors face Guadeloupe in Gold Cup qualifiers

Soca Warriors head coach Angus Eve - Marvin Hamilton

HEAD coach of the Trinidad and Tobago men’s senior football team Angus Eve said his coaching staff will start doing their homework immediately after the draw for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup qualification tournament was held on Friday.

TT and 11 other teams will compete for the final three spots in the Gold Cup.

The qualification tournament will be held from June 16 to 20 at DRV PNK Stadium, Ft Lauderdale, Florida in the US. The Gold Cup will be played from June 24 to July 16 in the US and Canada.

TT will play Guadeloupe in their first match of the qualifying tournament. If the Soca Warriors defeat Guadeloupe they will face the winner of the Grenada-Guyana contest. A second win will see TT qualify for the Gold Cup.

Speaking about the draw, Eve told TT Football Association media, “We would have pulled the hardest team out of the possible five teams we would have to play, but it is competition football. You have to go with a positive mind and play whatever team that you draw at that point in time.

“We have to do our work from day one. It will be difficult in the sense we will only have our players two days before the (Guadeloupe) match, but we will be doing our homework as of today on Guadeloupe and the other two teams.”