Sebastien Byng doubles-up at Catch Jr Tennis finals

Cameron Wong returns the ball to Ella Carrington during the girls' U-18 singles final at the Catch National Championships on Thursday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua. Wong won 6-3, 6-3. - AYANNA KINSALE

SEBASTIEN Byng showed mettle in his capture of two Catch National Junior Tennis Championship singles titles at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on Thursday.

Byng advanced to the boys’ Under-18 and Under-21 finals on Wednesday and proved his worth by cruising to victory in both title matches.

Against second seed Nicholas Ready in the U18 final, Byng, the division’s highest ranked seed, strolled home with a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 triumph.

Against third seed Jamal Alexis in the U21 trophy match, Byng worked a little harder but still emerged victor by a 6-1, 6-4 result.

Byng’s younger brother Zachery also executed a valiant display to claw back from a set down to cop the boys’ U16 singles crown.

Zachery, seeded second, faced top-ranked Kale Dalla Costa in the final. Dalla Costa won the opening set with a convincing 6-1 score but Zachery fought tooth and nail to snag the second set 7-6(6).

In the tie break, Zachery bettered Dall Costa with a 10-5 result and won the title.

Additionally, third seed Eva Pasea upset number one ranked Laura-Li Degannes Maillard as she won the girls’ U16 singles title with a 6-3, 6-2 performance.

And in the girls’ U18, Cameron Wong defeated Ella Carrington 6-3, 6-3.