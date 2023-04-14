Sacred Classics, Hymns and Spirituals from Liberty Chorale

The Liberty Chorale -

Trinidad and Tobago's newest professional choir The Liberty Chorale will host an Easter concert special entitled Sacred Classics, Hymns and Spirituals on April 16 at St Paul’s Cathedral, San Fernando.

The evening will feature some of TT’s top classical soloists Edward Cumberbatch, Nakita Gadsby, soprano prodigy Clarice Beeput, Victoria Griffith, Andre Mangatal, Jake Salloum, Aaron Mark Alleyne, and others. They would be accompanied by an ensemble comprising pianist Eunmi Choi, Sheldon Morales on the organ, pannist Kareem Brown and Michelle Marfan flautist.

A media release said the concert is being held to raise much needed money for the St Barnabas’ building fund.

Produced by John Thomas, he promises an evening of music that would be uplifting, entertaining and spirit feeding.

Thomas said in the release, "The Liberty Chorale was formed during the pandemic, as I couldn’t have had regular choir rehearsals for projects. Everything had to be done differently. Although we had online community choir rehearsals for Eastern Chorale, I needed to find musicians who could read, or hold their part without being taught.

"Other criteria were that members voices had to be of high standard all being of soloist quality with versatile voices that can sing across genres. This was quite the feat, but we were able to assemble an ensemble with fine instruments to get the task done.

Thus far our major projects have been For the Love of Liberty our Independence Day television concert special, and Handel’s Messiah. This concert would be our third major project other than weddings and functions. This year for Christmas, patrons can look out for Amal and the Night Visitors an operetta written alluding the journey of the three wise men before they met Jesus. We are grateful to be able to do these projects to a high standard and are all looking forward to this Sunday”

Showtime is 6 pm and secure parking is available, the release said.

Tickets cost $180 and can be purchased at St Barnabas Church, Cedar Drive, Pleasantville, or the St Paul’s Cathedral Church office Harris Promenade, San Fernando.

For bookings or more info call 742-0433 or 490-5316.