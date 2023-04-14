Relatives of missing man hope for safe return

Missing: Justin Awai - Photo courtesy TTPS

Relatives of Justin Awai, a 31-year-old man who went missing last week are holding on to hope that he would return to them safely.

Relatives spoke to Newsday on Friday. They said they are staying positive.

“We are trying to keep the public informed in case someone sees his van or something and could give us any information that would help us. But we still have hope and we are praying for his safe return. There is a God.”

Awai, an AB Seaman who works on the TT Ferry service, was last seen leaving his Patna Village, Diego Martin home at about 8 am. He was wearing a jump suit.

People with information on Awai’s whereabouts are advised to contact the West End Police Station at 637-4226 or 555, 999, 800-TIPS or contact the nearest police station.