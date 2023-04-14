Port of Spain cops seize weed in Maraval

A series of searches and exercises in Maraval early on Friday morning led to the seizure of over 8 kilogrammes of marijuana in different forms.

A team of police from the Port of Spain Division began the exercise at around 4.20 am and ended it at around 10 am.

During the exercise police visited several homes and abandoned lots of land in Nicholas Street Extension, Morne Coco Road.

While in the area police searched a bushy area and found the drugs hidden in a crocus bag.

The drugs were stored in ten compressed packages, five bags and a crocus bag with marijuana plants.

No one was arrested in relation to the discovery.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Hazel and Snr Supt Roger Alexander, led by Supt Daly with supervision from Sgt Alexander, acting Cpl Williams and PCs Campbell, Christopher and Blades.

Officers of the Port of Spain Task Force also assisted in the exercise together with the police canine unit.