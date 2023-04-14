OPR: Procurement work ongoing, waits for new chairman

Moonilal Lalchan, former regulator/chairman of the Office of Procurement Regulation. - File photo

THE Office of Procurement Regulation (OPR) assured the public that its work to ensure there is proper public procurement in Trinidad and Tobago continues.

This work continues, while the OPR awaits the appointment of a new chairman.

In a statement on Thursday, the OPR said pursuant to Section 10 (3) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, 2015, it wanted to inform the public that the five-year term of office of its last chairman/regulator ended on January 11.

That regulator was Moonilal Lalchan.

The OPR said while it awaits for a new regulator to be appointed by President Christine Kangaloo, in accordance with the act, it wanted to assure the public "that the work of the OPR continues to progress under the governance of the Procurement Board led by the deputy chairman (Robby Bhola)."

The OPR reminded the public that it is a corporate body established under the act " which aims to provide for public procurement, and for the retention and disposal of public property in accordance with the principles of good governance, namely accountability, integrity, transparency, and value for money."

In a statement on April 3, Joint Council for the Construction Industry (JCC) president Fazir Khan reiterated the group's call on Monday to the Government to fully operationalise the Procurement Act.

Khan lamented that this matter has not been addressed to date by successive UNC and PNM governments.

"This country's long struggle via civil society groups and individuals to reform public procurement practices is well documented."

Khan said in 2012, the JCC wrote to then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar that recommendations made by the 2010 Uff Enquiry into the construction sector and the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) about public procurement had not been implemented.

"In November 2014, cabinet engaged the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) to augment the internal audit control mechanisms and improve capacity in the procuring agency irrespective of the content and enactment of new procurement legislation."

Khan recalled in January 2015, cabinet approved the establishment of a steering committee

This committee included a legal sub-committee to support the implementation of the act.

On February 9, 2015, he continued, the Public Sector Civil Society Group (PSCSG) led by former JCC president Winston Riley prepared a paper in preparation for a meeting with the Finance Ministry about the act.

"The paper dealt specifically with the setting up of the OPR (Office of Procurement Regulator) and the preparation of regulations."

The act was assented to by the President on January 14, 2015, while the UNC led-People's Partnership coalition was in power. The act was not proclaimed into law then.

The PP demitted office on September 7, 2015 after the PNM won that year's general election.

Khan said the PNM subsequent made three amendments to the act between 2016 and 2020. The act was not proclaimed into law during that period either.

Khan claimed the PNM appears to remain deaf to calls from different quarters to implement effective public procurement legislation. He said such legislation has the potential to embrace transparency and value for the expenditure of public money on behalf of the population.

He recalled that in January, the Prime Minister made a promise to operationalise the act 'before Easter".

The JCC sought answers from the OPR and the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs as to when the act would be operationalised.

Khan said the former could give no information.

The latter reiterated Dr Rowley's statement that the act would be proclaimed before Easter.

Khan was also concerned that proper to demitting office on March 20, former president Paula-Mae Weekes did not appoint the former OPR chairman to a second term or appoint a new chairman, in accordance with section 10 of the act.

He hoped Kangaloo would address this matter soon.

Khan said recent developments in the local and US courts in relation to the Piarco Airport scandal, reinforce the need for TT to have proper public procurement legislation in place.

In the case of the former, Khan said, "TT has failed to update our legislation to facilitate success in our local courts on matters related to corruption in mega projects."

On the latter, he added it was only when people were charged in the US, there was some movement with respect to the Piarco matter.

Khan lamented that while bid-rigging is not a punishable offence under TT's existing laws, it is under section 41 of the 2015 procurement act.

He reiterated that the non-operationalisation of the act is nothing short of a travesty.