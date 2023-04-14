Mom, daughter buried in one casket, one grave

Ruby Shirley Phillip, centre, weeps at the funeral for her daughter Kemba Phillip-Morris and granddaughter Zaya Morris on Thursday at the Open Bible Church in Siparia. Mother and daughter perished in a fire at their home on April 2. - ANGELO MARCELLE

SYMBOLISING togetherness forever in death and eternity, mother and daughter Kemba Morris and Zeya who were burnt to death in a house fire at Quinam Road, Siparia, were buried together in one coffin, one grave.

A tearful funeral was held at the Open Bible Church, Siparia, on Thursday, almost two weeks after Morris, 42 and her daughter, eight, perished in the fire.

The tears were more pronounced as family members and friends were denied the last opportunity to see their faces as the casket with their skeletal remains were kept closed during the ceremony.

A photo of them both and flowers were placed on top of the casket.

Sisters Louanne and Princess who eulogised Morris, said she was an angel who lived for her family and one who was taken away from them forever.

They said her name meant "free spirited" and she lived up to it.

A senior supervisor at a bakery, Morris was said to be a peaceful, soft spoken, humble and caring individual who never asked for much but enjoyed giving to everyone who sought a helping hand.”

Zeya, a standard-one student of St Brigid Primary School, Siparia, was also remembered as an enthusiastic and polite child and a daddy’s girl.

She also loved music and dance, her teachers and classmates and excelled in her studies.

No mention was made of the tragedy in which they lost their lives.

Pastor Newellyne Mc Intosh told family members they might have questions for God as to why he took the lives of their loved ones.

“There are things in life that are unfair and here is evidence of one of those things. “

He called on God to give strength and courage to the bereaved, assuring them that, "This too shall pass."

He said death was an appointment that had to be kept and, therefore, people must set their hearts and lives in order.