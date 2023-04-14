Man gunned down in El Socorro bar

Police are probing the murder of a 35-year-old man who was gunned down in an El Socorro bar on Friday morning.

Police said Clinton Jones was liming at a bar on El Socorro Main Road, opposite the Unipet gas station, at around 12.30 am when a masked gunman walked in and shot him several times.

The gunman ran away through a nearby drain.

Patrons called the police and North Eastern Division Task Force officers went to the scene and took Jones to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was declared dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.