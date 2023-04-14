Jazz and culture festival at Naparima Bowl

Marlon De Bique, Chief Executive Officer of Naparima Bowl. - Marvin Hamilton

YVONNE WEBB

NAPARIMA Bowl, San Fernando has been known as a performing space since its inception. Under the management of CEO Marlon De Bique, the bowl has added production to its many competences.

One of the results of this exploration is the bowl’s first Jazz and Culture Festival. It is a two- in-one concert, Fusion IV - The Jazz Experience, which is scheduled for April 15, hosted by the bowl in association with a number of partners.

Some of Trinidad and Tobago’s finest exponents of jazz have teamed up to deliver a memorable event that should set the stage for the Jazz Experience 2024 and 2025.

Excited about the event, De Bique said it is an initiative which was being considered for some time. With all the challenges of programming, budget and other issues associated with doing a festival, the bold step was finally taken to just do it.

“As a space, the Naparima Bowl is very much focused on creating new initiatives, new culture, and new events in the south. We call ourselves the cultural soul of the south, so we really want to fill those gaps that are empty right now.”

De Bique said the bowl is by no means singular in this approach and as far as possible are looking to collaborate with other creatives and agencies to achieve the goal.

For this festival, the bowl has collaborated with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts and the National Steel Symphony Orchestra which, like itself, is an agency of the tourism ministry.

The idea for the festival was fashioned after the symphony’s Fuzion Jazz event which it held for three years – two on the steps of the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) – and one in the auditorium of the bowl last year.

“We decided to invite them back to be part of a larger festival with an additional cast at the bowl,” he said.

Nevertheless, De Bique said, the bowl’s event would be special in that the one event will take place in two spaces – one in the small and intimate setting of the courtyard and the other, in the amphitheatre.

“In the courtyard we would have two acts – Solman (Richard Solis) along with Caribbean Jazz group Chantal Esdelle and Moyenne.”

Reggae/soul conscious vocalist and guitarist Solman, a graduate of the Berklee School of Music, will be sharing his spiritual experience along with fellow musicians.

Also Berklee School of Music trained Esdelle, jazz composer, with a strong background in the steelpan, vocalist and instrumentalist, will combine her and Moyenne’s many skills and combination of genres for the courtyard audience.

This event starts at 6 pm. The second part of the concert will move to the amphitheatre around 8.30 pm, following a short break during which MC Wendell Etienne and DJ Rawkus would seamlessly make the transition between the two stages.

When the curtain comes up in the amphitheatre, Rellon Brown leading his Dominant Seventh Calypso Jazz Band will grace the stage as the opening act for the steel symphony.

In addition to performing its full act, the symphony will also feature a number of guest artistes including soulful vocalist LeAndra, jazz pianist Adan Hagley and master percussionist, Tamba Gwindi.

De Bique said there would be no repeat of acts, advising jazz lovers to be there in time for the 6 pm. There will also be an artisan market with crafts for sale as well as food and beverages.

Through this initiative De Bique hopes to grow its southern audience by reestablishing its relationship with San Fernando and its people.

He called on the San Fernando business community to support its events, no matter how small the contribution may be.

“There is some really good talent in south we want to put on our national platform and festival and similar activities at the bowl can do that.”