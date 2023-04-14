Eid is on April 21, not April 22

THE EDITOR: Once again our Muslim leaders have misled the Government on the date for Eid-ul-Fitr. Since they are unable to see the crescent for Eid at this time, they have resorted to seeing 30 days of fast. Their emphasis was not on the sighting of the crescent but rather not being cheated of 30 days in the month of Ramadan.

The average lunar month is 29.5 days. Some are therefore 29 days and others 30 days. The lunar month is not the creation of human eyes but rather the mathematical precision with which Allah has created the universe.

Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. Today, no Muslim goes out in the dark of night to sight the dawn nor to sight the sunset. Every Muslim has a timetable which is based upon astronomical calculation.

Astronomical calculation also tells us that the crescent will be 18 hours old just after sunset on April 20. Whether it is sighted or not, the fact remains that a crescent exists and the lunar month has started. Eid is therefore on April 21.

Those who believe that Allah is Unseen (Al Ghaib) but exists, will also believe that an 18-hour old crescent, if unseen, does exist and will celebrate Eid on April 21.

Those who romanticise on the sighting of the crescent will see a 42-hour old moon on April 21 and celebrate Eid on April 22. The unfortunate result is that they would have fasted on the day of Eid (April 21), which is forbidden in Islam.

IQUBAL HYDAL

imaam, Iere

Village Mosque