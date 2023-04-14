Chickland suffering for water

THE EDITOR: We need some publicity here in Chickland about our water crisis. For some reason we are being deprived of water. No information is available to us. These days we are lucky to get a supply in the taps once every 14 days.

We are a careful people who conserve our rain water supplies collected throughout the rainy season. But this year we have received, since February 17, only 16 mm of rain, that is less than half an inch.

All the families in our area suffer the same desperate situation as we wait for water in the taps or rain that seems unlikely in the dry month of April. (Baw and Myrtle have a family of seven, with half of them being little children.)

We have lived here for 35 years. New water mains were installed in 2000, so there is no problem with distribution. Just the water itself. Where is it? Maybe the people in the media could get some facts and publish our water woes.

RORY O'CONNOR

Chickland