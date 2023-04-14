Chaguanas chamber congratulates Richie Sookhai on appointment to Works Ministry

PNM senator Richie Sookhai after he took the oath of office on January 17. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) is applauding the appointment of its former president as Minister, Ministry of Works and Transport

On Friday, the Prime Minister advised President Christine Kangaloo to appoint Richie Sookhai, a business and engineer, to the position with immediate effect.

Sookhai, a former president of the CCIC was appointed to the Senate on January 18 after a vacancy arose with the resignation of then Senate President Kangaloo who was later appointed as President.

In an immediate response, CCIC’S president Baldath Maharaj congratulated his predecessor stating that his appointment is a testament to his hard work and dedication to public service.

He also expressed confidence in his ability to serve the nation in his new role.

“We at the CCIC are extremely proud of Senator Sookhai’s appointment. His unwavering work ethic and bent towards execution, are traits that have served him well in the past and will undoubtedly continue.”

Maharaj noted that while he served the chamber for two terms, Sookhai, managing director of Sookhai’s Diesel Service Ltd, also displayed commitment to the association’s goals and principles. He said he is certain he will bring the same level of dedication and professionalism to his new position.

“We look forward to working with him in his new capacity to further the economic growth and development of our country. The chamber extends it congratulations and best wishes as he embarks on this new journey.”